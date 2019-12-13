Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky are officially an item...and they're not pretending this time!

Netflix has released the official first look photos from their highly-anticipated new movie, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The film, a sequel to 2018's beloved movie, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean and Noah Centineo as her beau, Peter. As fans of the first film will know, Peter and Lara Jean hatched a plan to pretend to date after her secret love letters (to the boys she loved before) were sent out. But, amid all of the pretending, the duo actually fell for each other.

In the sequel, it's a new year, and all of the pretending has come to an end. Now, Lara Jean and Peter can focus on their relationship firsts. But, things take a complicated turn when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), who also received one of Lara Jean's old love letters, comes back into her life, and she has to figure out who truly has her heart.