Billboard Women in Music Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., 12 Dec. 2019 6:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's all about the ladies tonight! 

The annual Billboard Women In Music Awards are here and it's time for the women of the music industry to get a little bit of recognition for all of their hard work. On Thursday night, Billboard is honoring artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Alanis Morissette to name a few, at L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium. Swift is being honored with their first ever Woman of the Decade award, and newcomer Ellish was announced as this year's Woman of the Year

Other stars being honored during the event include Nicki Minaj who is receiving the honor of being a Gamechanger, Alicia Keys who is being honored with the Impact award, Brandi Carlile who is this year's Trailblazer and 2019's Rising Star recipient Rosalía

The historic event is being hosted by none other than music sensation Hayley Kiyoko, and the stars are wearing their best and brightest for their night in the spotlight

Read

Why 2019 Was the Year Taylor Swift Couldn't Stop Winning

Of course, the attendees have outdone themselves, but what else is new?  

You can watch a livestream of the event above, and scroll through the gallery below to see all the stunning red carpet looks from your favorite stars.

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Swift

In Oscar de la Renta

Normani, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Normani

  

Rosalia, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Rosalía

  

Article continues below

Hunter Schafer, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hunter Schafer

  

Jameela Jamil, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jameela Jamil

  

Cyndi Lauper, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cyndi Lauper

  

Article continues below

Billie Eilish, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Prada

Maggie Rogers, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Maggie Rogers

  

Tenille Townes, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Billboard

Tenille Townes

  

Article continues below

Lauren Jauregui , 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lauren Jauregui

  

James Blake, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

James Blake

  

Hayley Kiyoko, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hayley Kiyoko

  

Article continues below

Lele Pons, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Lele Pons

  

Brandi Carlile, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile

  

Finneas O'Connell, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Finneas O'Connell

  

Article continues below

Rapsody, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rapsody

  

Justine Skye, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justine Skye

  

Ingrid Andress, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ingrid Andress

  

Article continues below

iyla, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

iyla

  

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Music , Feminism , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.