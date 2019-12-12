Here's Why Kehlani's Fans Thinks She and YG Are Officially Over

It's looking like Kehlani and YG weren't meant to be.

Fans began to suspect that things were over between the songstress and rapper when YG was spotted locking lips with another woman outside of a Los Angeles nightclub in Nov. But when the chatter around his alleged slip-up died down, talk of their split did too. Kehlani helped to quiet the breakup rumors with a song in which she sang that they're "embarassed" by it all, but still "in love" nonetheless.

That is, until Wednesday, when the singer tweeted and deleted a message hinting their romance was long over. According to screenshots of the tweet, Kehlani addressed rumors that she had already moved on from YG onto Tory Lanez. "Because i keep seeing this. i'm addressing it. absolutely not. we made a song for my album," she explained. "I am single. and focused."