Sharpen those knives and reboot the salivary glands, because Top Chef is back, and so are so many of your fan-favorite cheftestants!

For season 17, Top Chef is heading to Los Angeles for another All Stars season. The show previously assembled past contestants for an All Stars season back in 2010. While other seasons have featured returning contestants in some capacity, season 17 is just the second true All Stars season. Set in Los Angeles, the new season of course features Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio as hosts. Gail Simmons is back to judge the competition as well.

The new season begins with a super-sized episode on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 p.m. and wraps up at 11:15. To go along with the premiere, Bravo is teaming with Universal Studios Hollywood for the first-ever Bravo's Top Chef Food & Wine festival on March 19-20.