RuPaul's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 13 Dec. 2019 3:00 AM
If there is one guarantee in life, it's that RuPaul is fierce. And so it's no surprise that his wacky and wonderful picks for his Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide slay too. For example: this luxe-and-plush Bernese Mountain Dog stuffed animal—and the superstar's reasoning behind his selection is even grander: "who doesn't love a good cuddle?"
From wireless headphones to Supernova electronic diffusers to sophisticated dog beds, the world's most famous drag queen will add a little sense of humor to your holiday shopping this season. Our personal favorite? This art-deco RuPaul tote bag, of course!
Here are 5 of our favorite picks below.
"This bag screams, 'Guess who's back in the house!'"
"Great sound, perfect accessory for the music lover."
"Luxurious and healthy!"
"Who doesn't love a good cuddle?"
"Your dog will love this!"
Check out RuPaul's entire Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide at nordstrom.com and for more shopping ideas, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!
