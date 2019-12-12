Juice Wrld's Mom Breaks Silence on Rapper's Tragic Death

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for the Chicago Police Department, shared additional details with NBC. According to Guglielmi, police and federal agents had been waiting inside the Atlantic Aviation hanger for Juice's flight to arrive from Los Angeles on Dec. 8 following suspicions the rapper was in possession of contraband. Juice and his entourage were intercepted by the police department and FBI officials as they entered the lobby at hangar. Per the Chicago police, the police, they were notified by federal agents while the plane was in the air that "weapons and narcotics" were suspected to be on board the jet. A search of the luggage aboard the plane yielded 41 "vacuum-sealed" bags—or 70 pounds—of marijuana and six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup. Investigators determined that 9mm pistols, a .40 caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets were found, as well.

Henry Dean, a 27-year-old passenger, told police he was carrying the two pistols in addition to the high-capacity magazine. Per Guglielmi, the third gun is believed to belong to 36-year-old passenger Christopher Long and was found in a camera case along with personal items of his. However, he denied ownership of the weapon.

After Juice started convulsing, an agent administered two doses of Narcan, Guglielmi said. Police said Juice woke up but was incoherent and bleeding from the mouth. According to Guglielmi, about 10 or 12 people were with Juice at the time of his fatal seizure, including his girlfriend Ally Lotti and his two security guards.

After being asked if Juice had any known medical issues or had taken any drugs, Lotti told police her boyfriend didn't have any medical ailments but regularly took Percocet and had a "drug problem."

Long was arrested at the airport on charges of one misdemeanor count–UUW–Weapon– Carry/Possess Firearm/1st. Dean was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of Carry Concealed Firearm/Airport. One count of High Capacity Magazine and Metal Piercing Bullets – Sale/Possession.

No drug charges have been filed against any of the people on board the flight. The marijuana and codeine were found in suitcases that didn't have name tags on them. The investigation remains ongoing.