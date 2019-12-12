All of me can't believe this happened!

On Wednesday, John Legend stopped by A Little Late with Lilly Singh, where he revealed that his and Chrissy Teigen's 3-year-old daughter Luna isn't the biggest fan of his music. Sitting down with host Lilly Singh, he shared that the adorable toddler thinks Ariana Grande has got him beat.

"She told me one day, ‘Dad, Ariana Grande is a great singer,'" he recalled. ‘You're not a great singer.'"

Surprisingly enough, John said that it was his version of "Beauty and the Beast," which he sings with Ariana, is what turned his daughter into an Arianator. He continued, "Eventually she became such a big fan of Ariana that she's, like, unfavorably comparing me to Ariana Grande."

But, the newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive did admit that Luna doesn't completely dislike her Grammy-winning dad's music. "But in addition to listening to Ariana all the time, she listens to my Christmas album," John added.