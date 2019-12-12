"The claws are definitely coming out," one girl says in a new promo for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. And so it begins.

There's certainly no shortage of drama in the brief glimpses of this season we've seen so far, and it seems like Peter himself has got some explaining to do.

"You need to make this right," Chris Harrison tells him in the exclusive video above, and we see Pete explaining that he has been "intimate" and he can't lie about it. We also see some of that intimacy, including a very artful shot of a makeout sesh up against a bathroom door.

There's also a lot of screaming, which might have something to do with the fact that Peter's former lover Hannah Brown is back and he appears to be asking her to join the show. That can't happen...right?