For this entire season of The Masked Singer, I've felt a special kinship with the Tree.

Aside from the fact that a sparkly metallic Christmas tree is exactly the vibe I've wanted to have all of this holiday season, the Tree and I have a special one-sided bond due to the fact that she's the only masked celebrity singer whose identity I knew for sure all season long, since I was in the audience when she finally took off her mask and revealed she was none other than Ana Gasteyer.

The Masked Singer has quickly earned a reputation as TV's most secretive show, perhaps with a little competition from Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Just as no one knew about Baby Yoda before its premiere, no one, at least publicly, seems to know who all the masked singers are. And that's quite a feat in this world run by social media, especially when you consider that there's a whole audience present in the room when that mask comes off...or at least that's how it appears on television.