Wed., 11 Dec. 2019

It's all love! 

Jordyn Woods would very much like to excuse herself from this narrative. The model is opening up about the seeming shade fans think she keeps throwing at Khloe Kardashian on her Instagram story. Jordyn has been posting a lot of memes and funny captions that some fans have called out as being a little bit shady.

One post read, "I hope my ex is happy and healthy. Hope old friends who I out grown are doing good," the post stated. "I hope everyone who has done me dirty has learned a lesson from it. Anybody I hurt, I apologize. Forgiveness is important. I'm ready for some serious blessings this year." 

Then, a little later, Jordyn captioned a pic of herself eating an apple that really got people talking. "An apple a day keeps the haters away...or sum like that," she wrote. Now, Jordyn is once again taking to her Instagram to speak to fans directly and put an end to the mess all together. 

"I just got home from doing press and I realize, y'all arms must really, really tired from Reaching," she said in a selfie video. "Like, I can't even eat an apple in peace. And let me tell you something, I don't do subliminals, I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all. If y'all are tired of this, I'm exhausted. Let's move on. It's all love. It's all good."

 

Jordyn previously addressed rumors of her posts having double meanings early last week after Khloe took to her social media to offer an olive branch and publicly admit forgiveness for both Jordyn and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Jordyn took to her page to share a message that many believed was intended for Khloe. 

"Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don't have access to the new you," she shared. Soon after the internet started talking, Jordyn shut down speculation. "Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a 'clap back' and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s--t daily. It's all love. Only positive vibrations."

Hopefully 2020 will be the fresh start Jordyn's hoping for! 

