This Christmas will be a very special one for Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Javid.
After welcoming a baby boy earlier this April with husband Tommy Feight, MJ is ready to celebrate the holidays with her little bundle of joy, Shams Francis Feight.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, MJ spoke to E! News exclusively at the official launch party of Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's new cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers.
When asked about what's making this particular Christmas season special for MJ, she said her little baby boy was making the holidays extra merry and bright.
"This is my first Christmas with my beautiful son," MJ told E! News. "My husband was born Catholic and because he lost his parents at such a young age, having this incredible blessing—this beautiful child—is beyond a dream. Every second with our son just feels like an out of body experience. We're so happy."
Further, MJ spoke about new holiday and family traditions she hopes to start with her little family.
"When you have children, all of a sudden you adopt this grand set of values and tradition and I wish I could start life all over again," MJ continued. "Since I can't do that, I have an incredible new lease on life where I want to give him and provide him with so many beautiful things."
Since giving birth to her baby boy, MJ has shared some of his milestones. In September, MJ shared with E! News that her little one was "almost ready to start eating foods" and that he's "totally rolled over."
But MJ expressed that although it's a "really big deal," she's "scared to death."
The mother-of-one also talked about the amazing support system she has by her side.
"The most hands-on father who has ever walked the Earth," MJ told E! News at the time. "And my mom, she comes over all the time and she's reliving this beautiful dream of having the grandson she never thought she was going to have."