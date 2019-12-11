Nick Cannon Accuses Eminem of Getting Facelifts in New Diss Track

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 11 Dec. 2019 1:30 PM
The war between Nick Cannon and Eminem continues.
The 39-year-old TV star has dropped another diss track targeted at the 47-year-old rapper.
Cannon teamed up with The Black Squad's Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla, Conceited and Prince Eazy for the song. The tune, called "Pray for Him," debuted on World Star Hip Hop on Tuesday.
Just like in the last song, the track threw shade at Eminem. For instance, there's a verse that takes a shot at his age.
"Look, that double entendre, kinda heavily/Damn, Em/What? You like five minutes from 70?/Oops! I meant 47/Send him to Hell if he's bored of Heaven/ Strappin' the dynamite/Word to Florida Evans," Charlie Clips rapped.
There's also a line that accuses Eminem of trying to bully other celebrities.
"Black Squad, you won't link with them/ See, you tried to bully Pink and them/Britney Spears and 'N SYNC and them/And got the beefin' with Ja Rule with the cops behind you/And every show since '04, you've had the SWAT behind you," Hitman Holla rapped.
At one point in the tune, Cannon got into politics.
"You used to be in a position to talk to kids and they listen/Now you a politician?/You voted for Trump, bitch, admit it," he rapped.
He also claimed, "You getting facelifts like an Instagram whore."
To listen to the full track, check out the video below.
Cannon dropped a separate diss track called "The Invitation" earlier this week. The songs came after Eminem rapped about Cannon and Mariah Carey on Fat Joe's song "Lord Above."
"I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped-that p---y got him neutered," Eminem rapped. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s--t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."
Cannon has also invited Eminem to appear on his show Wild 'N Out.
Cannon and Eminem's drama goes way back. For a recap, check out the gallery.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
Back in 2009, Eminem dropped his song "Bagpipes From Baghdad," in which he addressed his romance with Mariah Carey and how he wanted her back. He also called out Cannon in the lyrics, "Nick, you had your fun, I've come to kick you in your sack of junk."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images For Nickelodeon
After Carey dropped her 2009 song "Obsessed," throwing shade at Eminem, he responded shortly after with his track, "The Warning." The lyrics include, "I'm obsessed now/Oh gee, is that supposed to be me in the video with the goatee?/Wow Mariah, didn't expect you to go balls out/Bitch shut the f--k up 'fore I put all them phone calls out." The rapper also mentions Cannon in the song lyrics.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Brilliant Consulting
"I think we was flying back on a jet from Africa or somewhere and this motherf--ker drops a song, like, talking s--t," Cannon recalled on T.I.'s ExpidTIously podcast in Sept. 2019. "Calling [Mariah] all kinds of bitches and hoes. I'm like, this is my wife. This is my new wife. I wrote a letter first, I don't even know if Twitter had came out yet."
Cannon added, "So, I wrote this long-ass letter pretty much saying, 'Look, I respect you as an artist. I'm actually a fan and I think you're one of the best to ever do it. But from man to man, you talking out of pocket to my wife. You gotta be held accountable for that so I need to see you face-to-face.'"
Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
Eminem's verse on Fat Joe's new song "Lord Above" sparked buzz in early Dec. 2019. "I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped-that p---y got him neutered," Eminem raps on the track. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s--t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."
In response, Cannon posted on Instagram, "@FatJoe album is [fire emojis] Star studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your Ass to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!"
Aaron Poole/E! News
In addition to his "grandpa" comment, Cannon also dropped a diss track called "The Invitation," in which he and his collaborators threw shade at Eminem. "Call Kim/Somebody get Hailie," Cannon raps on the track. "And that other kid you raisin' that ain't even your baby."
The lyrics also include, "My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago/You're still cryin' about it, bitch, now who really the hoe?"
In response, Eminem tweeted, "U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f--k. [clown emoji]"
Shutterstock
50 Cent weighed in on the celeb duo's feud via Instagram, threatening to kick Cannon's "ass."
"I don't understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM," 50 cent wrote. "He is a different kinda animal, I haven't seen a motherf--ker come close to beating him man. Hey Nick that s--t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!"
Cannon later invited 50 Cent and Eminem on Wild 'n Out during his Power 106 show.
