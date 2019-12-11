Photo by Karolina Wojtasik
Love is in the air!
Married at First Sight's Jason Carrion is ready to say "I do" because he's engaged to actress, Roxanne Pallett. The reality TV personality shared the exciting and special news on his private social media account with a classic love quote from the famous movie, Rocky.
"I was wondering if you wouldn't mind marrying me very much," Jason's Instagram caption read, alongside a black-and-white still from the 1976 flick. Aside from the movie quote, the Married at First Sight star did take a moment to show his affection for his fiancé.
This time, however, he used his own words from the heart, which were straight from the heart.
"When I said you're the love of my life I truly meant that. You get me more then anyone ever has and ever will," he wrote. "I know my mom is looking down on us smiling because she knows that her son has someone I can truly call family."
The news of Jason's engagement to Roxanne comes nearly 10 months after he and Cortney Hendrix decided to split for good and get divorced. The two tied the knot in 2014, during season one of the reality TV series.
At the time of their divorce announcement, Cortney shared a statement on social media, which gave their followers some insight into their breakup.
"In Feb 2019 Jason and I filed for divorce—after the court of Kings County New York acknowledged at least a 6 month separation," she shared in an Instagram post in late March. "We asked for privacy this entire time bc we were trying to figure it all out. At one point we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way."
"We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn't mean we don't have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life," she continued. "We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning."
Upon hearing Jason's engagement news, Cortney tells E! News, "Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them continued happiness."
Congrats, indeed!