Dan Levy was startled awake by an early morning phone call on Wednesday, Dec. 11, but there was no need to worry.

"I got a phone call at like 7 a.m. and I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?' Fortunately, it was good news. Usually when you get an early morning phone call it's because something dreadful has happened," Levy told E! News.

On the other end of this phone call was good news: Schitt's Creek, the show he stars in, writes, directs, serves as showrunner for and co-created with his father Eugene Levy, was nominated for a 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Catherine O'Hara, known to legions of fans as the iconic Moira Rose on the series, was also nominated for her individual performance.