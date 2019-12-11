Aimee Song's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

  • By
    &

by Amanda Williams & Jake Thompson | Wed., 11 Dec. 2019 9:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Aimee Song Holiday Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

You can't spell style without Aimee Song. Fashion and the blogger-meets-designer are synonymous at this point (thanks in large part to her must-have Song of Style line, of course). 

If you're like us, we like to imagine the kinds of creative cut-outs and whimsical balloon sleeves hiding in her closet that keep her SO on-trend all year long.

With holiday shopping on our minds, lucky for us, the fashionista has exclusively handpicked clothing, accessories and boots just for you! The tastemaker admits she's been waiting all year to don some sparkle for the holiday party circuit. 

She shared an array of go-to must-haves to make your party hopping—and holiday shopping—easier. From sequins frocks to snakeskin jackets to the latest-and-greatest hoop earrings, we've got you. Our favorite? This Kat midi dress in burgundy, of course.

Take a look at her picks below.

Read

Camila Coelho's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Song of Style Lionel Midi Dress

"The color and sheen of this sequin dress is so special. I wore this dress to my Paris dinner with Revolve and loved it so much."

Aimee Song
$248 Revolve
Song of Style Kat Midi Dress

"This little number is the perfect dress for Christmas Eve parties."

Aimee Song
$218 Revolve
Song of Style Maverick Coat

"If you are looking for something to wear outside the Kat Midi Dress above." 

Aimee Song
$288 Revolve
Song of Style Tommy Cardigan

"The SOFTEST cardigan - perfect for the airport, work, and an all-around everyday outfit."

Aimee Song
$178 Revolve
Steve Madden Kinga Boot

"I love a good pair of snakeskin boots for winter and they have become a wardrobe staple for me."

Aimee Song
$134 Revolve
Alexandre Birman Clarita Sandal

"These heels are not too high and really embody the holiday spirits with the gold sparkles - the perfect pair to wear to holiday parties."

Aimee Song
$595
$328 Revolve
Song of Style Lana Top

"I love the celestial print and asymmetrical shoulder strap on this top. Can't wait to wear this top on vacation to somewhere warm."

Aimee Song
$128 Revolve
Song of Style Bennett Jacket

"Love the bright color snakeskin effect on this jacket. It is definitely a statement piece and it is so fun to wear as a set with the matching skirt."

Aimee Song
$218 Revolve
Ulla Johnson Jerri Boot

"These are one of my favorite tall boots to wear this season. I love all the burgundy colors and they're super comfortable to walk in."

Aimee Song
$795
$557 Revolve
ERTH Classic Hoops

"I wear gold hoops all the time and I love how versatile they are. They make the perfect gifts for friends and families."

Aimee Song
$175
$123 Revolve

Check out all of E! News' 2019 Holiday Gift Guides here.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.