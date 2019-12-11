Brie and Nikki Bella's Family Holiday Tradition Will Make Your Day Merry

With the holidays comes a heartwarming tradition for Brie Bella and Nikki Bella

As Christmas quickly approaches, the famous sisters are gearing up for a special family tradition this weekend known as the "Drummer Boy dinner." As the siblings shared in a newly posted episode of their Bellas Podcast, the gathering is now in memory of their late grandfather, who started the custom when his grandchildren were babies. 

"My grandfather wanted to create this tradition and do a dinner that honored the grandkids, that we got to sit at the nice dining room table and use the china while the parents had to sit...at the kid's table," Nikki explained, noting he hadn't allowed the parents to be there for awhile. 

Before eating dinner, Nikki recalled, they stand in a line from youngest to oldest and march around the house honoring their grandmother's nativity sets to the sound of Bing Crosby's "Little Drummer Boy."

Though their grandfather died more than 10 years ago, the sisters and their loved ones have continued the tradition, which has grown to include spouses and great-grandchildren. And, though the family has expanded, they still line up by age and perform the routine. Aw!

 

Nikki noted friends and significant others weren't allowed to come to the dinner, including her famous ex John Cena, unless they were engaged. However, Cena eventually became the first allowed to attend as a boyfriend. Brie remembered one Drummer Boy dinner when he stood up and shared some sweet words about Nikki while he kept putting his hand in his pocket, which made the cousins think he was about to propose. 

"That happened a lot over the six years," Nikki said of the false alarm. 

While the guest list has had some changes over the years, the tradition continues to encompass the holiday spirit. 

"I feel like the tradition of it has kept family together, it makes us all look forward to something," Brie said. "For us to now bring our kids and see our kids get in line just shows that my grandfather's spirit will always live on and it's kind of the feeling of the holiday spirit."

