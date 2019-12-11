by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 11 Dec. 2019 8:48 AM
It's almost time for the 2020 SAG Awards!
America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees for the 26th annual award show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Wednesday.
Needless to say, several celebrities were thrilled about the news.
"THIS IS AWESOME!!" Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her role in Harriet, wrote on Instagram. "@sagaftra @sagawards this is so special, to be acknowledged this way by my peers, by people who live and breathe the creative arts is just, well, amazing... it means the world to me. Just awesome!!!
Tom Hanks, who is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category for this performance in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, also celebrated the nomination.
"I'm honored to be acknowledged by my peers in the SAG," he stated.
While most of the contenders will have to wait until the big night to find out who takes home the trophy, one winner has already been declared. Robert De Niro is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award. Leonardo DiCaprio will present him with the honor.
To see more stars' reactions to the nominations, check out the gallery.
"I'm not entirely sure what's going on but I'm absolutely over the moon," the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture nominee wrote on Instagram. "What a week. Thank you so, so much. Staggered by the people I am nominated alongside. Staggered. Thank you @sagawards."
"I'm honored to be acknowledged by my peers in the SAG," the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture nominee stated.
"Acting has been my passion since I was 14 years old," the actress said in a statement. To be acknowledged for Bombshell and Big Little Lies by and with my fellow actors is the most extraordinary honor. I am moved and thrilled—I love being a part of this community. Thank you."
"Being acknowledged by one's peers is very, very special," the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series nominee stated.
"Whoops," the actress tweeted along with a video of her reaction. "Got a bit too excited about the #SAGAwards nomination for our #BombshellMovie cast...CONGRATS ALL YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMANS!!! So grateful to have gone on this journey with you all."
"THIS IS AWESOME!!" the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture nominee wrote on social. "@sagaftra @sagawards this is so special, to be acknowledged this way by my peers, by people who live and breathe the creative arts is just, well, amazing... it means the world to me. Just awesome!!!
"'m packing my bags cause WE ARE GOING TO THE SAG AWARDS!!" she tweeted. "Woot woot! #thekominskymethod nominated for best ensemble!!! @SAGawards @netflix."
After seeing that the show is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a comedy series, the David Rose star simply tweeted, "*Faints in a very actor-y way* #proud." He also released the following statement with his dad Eugene Levy and congratulated Catherine O'Hara on her nomination.
"To be recognized by your peers is the highest honor an actor can receive," the father-son duo stated. "We are so proud of Catherine and the entire cast for the respective nominations. Thank you to our fellow SAG-AFTRA members for this honor. What a way to start the day!"
The actress congratulated Joey King on her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series nomination.
"@JoeyKing Congrats on the Screen Actors guild nomination!!" she tweeted.
The 2020 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.
