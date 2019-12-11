Kendall Jenner asked Harry Styles the question that everyone's been dying to know: Has he written any songs about her?

On Tuesday night, Kendall tried to get to the bottom of the pop culture conundrum during The Late Late Show's fan-favorite segment "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," where the former loves were given the choice to answer loaded personal questions or eat a helping of unappetizing food.

To kick things off, Harry, who was filling in as guest host, asked Kendall to rank her siblings in order of their parenting skills or down a 1,000-year-old eggnog. Clearly, Kendall wasn't feeling the festive drink. "I mean, I'll start by saying they actually are all amazing," she said. "But, I'd say Rob [Kardashian] is number one, and then—he's so good to his daughter [Dream Renée, 3]...And then it would be, like, Khloé [Kardashian], Kim [Kardashian], Kylie [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian]."

Next, Kendall fired back at Harry with an even bigger question. "Which songs on your last album were about me?" she asked the "Lights Up" singer point blank, giving him the ultimatum of answering the question or eating cod sperm.

Shocked by the question, Harry debated giving the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a response, but made the right move by avoiding the question.