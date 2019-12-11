Ryan Reynolds Reignites Feud With "Evil Person" Hugh Jackman

by kelli boyle | Wed., 11 Dec. 2019 7:33 AM
Consider Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "feud" back on.
During an interview for his upcoming Netflix movie 6 Underground, the Deadpool star reignited his hilarious fictional four-year feud with his fellow X-Men superhero (which Jake Gyllenhaalfrequently gets roped into).
The interview itself was with an Australia's Today, so naturally, Reynolds' Aussie rival was brought up in conversation. When asked about their feud, which they called a truce on in January, the actor quipped, "Well, he's just an evil person. I mean, you guys have all been duped!"
As Reynolds continued to troll, "You think that he's this benevolent ambassador of your country. People don't realize he's from Winnipeg, Canada." Really laying the jokes on thick, Reynolds closed his comments off by saying, "So sorry. Truth hurts sometimes when you see it! It makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman is a fraud." Those are fighting words!
Of course, this bitter rivalry between the two stars is completely fictional, but they absolutely love adding to it.
In fact, just yesterday, Reynolds and Jackman trolled each other on Instagram.
On his Instagram Story, Reynolds shared an image of his face Photoshopped onto Jackman's in The Greatest Showman poster. Instead of a cane, he's holding a bottle of his Aviation Gin. Both of the stars' names are written across the top of the fake poster.
For his part, Jackman shared a poster for 6 Underground with his face Photoshopped over Reynolds'. The coffee cup in his hand has his Laughing Man Coffee Company label on it.
As he captioned the shot, "A small edit to make this a much better promotional tool. Thank you @karthik_nj #repost."
Hey, if these two really are going to start feuding again, at least it will gift us with more hilarious content.
