2020 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

And the nominees are...

While there are still a few weeks left until 2020, next year's award season is officially in full swing thanks to the Golden Globe nominations revealed on Monday and the 2020 SAG Awards contenders announced today. This morning, Superstore's America Ferrera and The Walking Dead's Danai Guriradid the honors of revealing the esteemed list, which included familiar names like Russell Crowe and Mahershala Ali.

Meanwhile, Hollywood veteran Robert De Nirowill be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, presented by his Marvin's Room co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Keep scrolling for the big list and be sure to tune in on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 for the main event simulcast on TNT and TBS.