2020 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 11 Dec. 2019 7:05 AM

And the nominees are...

While there are still a few weeks left until 2020, next year's award season is officially in full swing thanks to the Golden Globe nominations revealed on Monday and the 2020 SAG Awards contenders announced today. This morning, Superstore's America Ferrera and The Walking Dead's Danai Guriradid the honors of revealing the esteemed list, which included familiar names like Russell Crowe and Mahershala Ali

Meanwhile, Hollywood veteran Robert De Nirowill be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, presented by his Marvin's Room co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio

Keep scrolling for the big list and be sure to tune in on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 for the main event simulcast on TNT and TBS.  

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice 

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Colette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

 

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

 

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

