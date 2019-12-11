Name To Know: Chinese Actress Ran Wei Is About To Burn Up Your Screens

Everything is made in China from your iPhones to world-renowned record-breaking billionaires. While the notoriously self-reliant country has been making headlines for its eyebrow-scratching technological advances (think of the social credit system or using WeChat to pay for your meals), it's also the nation that has produced some of the hottest exports to break Vanity Fair's Best Dressed List, star in Estée Lauder ads and score a role in superhero movies.

However, there is one up-and-comer who is ready to take up the mantle: Ran Wei.

Born in China and raised in the US, Wei is a model/actress whose stellar resume checks off every bucket list. As a model, she's walked the runways for Miu Miu and Tom Ford. She's also made a splash by being featured in Apple's commercial as well as starring alongside Post Malone and 21 Savage in their music video "Rockstar". Not to forget, she's also working on a top secret project with Adrien Brody and taken up a new role in Cyborgs Universe, which is coming out on Netflix in 2020.

Blessed with a square jaw, razor-sharp cheekbones and Jolie-esque pouty lips, it's no secret that this lovely Libra's beauty has been able to make designers, rappers and casting directors swoon.

We catch up over e-mail to talk about what it's like to work with the biggest icons, growing up in a cross-cultural environment, whether astrology is the determining factor to success, playing the bad girl in Cyborgs Universe and if she's got any plans to do films in Asia.