Inside Cassie's First Days of Motherhood With Her Baby Girl Frankie

Cassie is loving motherhood so far.

The 33-year-old singer welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Frankie Fine, with husband Alex Fine, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, their baby girl was born on Friday, Dec. 6 and weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz.

The couple's birth announcement comes about five months after they revealed their pregnancy news. Cassie and Alex told E! News in a joint statement in June that they "couldn't be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives. We are so blessed."

Now, Cassie is loving every minute of her new role as mother to her baby girl.

According to an E! News source, "Cassie and Alex welcomed their baby girl on Friday and got to bring her back home on Sunday. The delivery went smoothly but was a long process."

The insider adds that Cassie and her daughter are "doing great" and that the "Me & You" singer is "soaking in time at home with Alex" as they adjust to this new chapter of their life as parents.