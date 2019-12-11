iStock
Wed., 11 Dec. 2019
Time is slowly ticking down on holiday shopping… can you believe we're only two weeks away from Christmas?! That also means that shipping deadlines are looming!
Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, having gifts sent directly to your intended from the stores you shop, or putting in a personal touch by wrapping and shipping everything yourself, this handy list will help you figure out your drop-dead deadline for shipping gifts so they arrive just in time for the holidays.
FedEx
Smartpost: 12/9
Home Delivery and Ground: 12/16
Express Saver: 12/19
2 Day: 12/20
Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, and First Overnight: 12/23
UPS
Ground: 12/13
3 Day Select: 12/19
2nd Day Air: 12/20
Next Day Air: 12/23
USPS
Retail Ground: 12/14
First-Class Mail: 12/20 (12/18 to Alaska, 12/19 to Hawaii)
Priority Mail: 12/21 (12/19 to Alaska and Hawaii)
Priority Mail Express: 12/23 (12/21 to Alaska and Hawaii)
Adorama: 12/11 by 4 p.m.
Aeropostale: 12/19 by 11:59 p.m.
Amazon: 12/23 (one-day delivery, which is also free for Prime members until 12/23!), 12/24 (same-day shipping, which is also free for Prime members for orders of $35 minimum!)
Backcountry: 12/11 by 7 p.m.
Barnes & Noble: 12/18 by 11:59 a.m. (for non-members), 12/19 by 11:59 a.m. (for members)
Bloomingdale's: 12/21 by 11:59 p.m.
Brooks Brothers: 12/18 by noon
Cole Haan: 12/13 by 1 p.m.
Converse: 12/17 by 5 p.m.
Finish Line: 12/17 by 11:59 a.m.
Jos. A. Bank: 12/18 by 3 a.m.
L.L.Bean: 12/9 by midnight (for P.O. boxes), 12/22 by noon (for street addresses)
Levi's: 12/19 by 10 p.m.
Nike: 12/17 by 5 p.m.
Nordstrom: 12/16 by noon (certain items eligible for free delivery on 12/24 if ordered by 12/22 by noon)
Origins: 12/19 by 3 p.m.
PUMA: 12/16
shopDisney: 12/13 (for Hanukkah), 12/18 by 2:59 a.m. (for Christmas)
And don't forget—there's still lots to choose from in our 2019 Holiday Gift Guide if you're still looking for that perfect something for that special someone!
