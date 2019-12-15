Barbara Palvin's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Cassie Esparza | Sun., 15 Dec. 2019 8:00 PM
Barbara Palvin is headed home for the holidays!
Victoria's Secret newest Angel is heading back to Hungary this holiday season to celebrate the festivities with her family, friends and of course her dog Sushi! And spoiler alert: She couldn't be more excited!
"I do not get to see them much during the year," the 26-year-old model revealed to E! News exclusively. "So I'm looking forward to relaxing and getting my fix with all the traditional Hungarian holiday foods."
Before she heads home, however, Barbara was able to help us out by sharing some gift picks for whatever holiday you celebrate. One unique suggestion is getting a rescue animal. "It's a gift for you, your family, and the animals too," the model proposed.
Another great gift is a visit to an escape room or a spa where you can spend some quality time together. "Everyone would appreciate a weekend away from all the stress of the season to get massages and relax," Barbara explained.
At the end of the day, Barbara knows the holiday season is not all about the gifts, but she's helping us out by revealing her picks for her very own holiday gift guide.
"Don't put too much pressure on yourself and forget what Christmas is all about—spreading love and spending time with our loved ones," the Victoria's Secret model shared with us.
"It's cozy, cute and everyone will love it," Barbara shared. "It's the must-have gift for the holiday season."
"You can make the album themed, use stickers, write little notes next to the photos." Barbara suggests. "Perfect way to remind your loved ones of all the special memories you have had together."
"Any kind of book can be a perfect gift, but a recipe book can be extra special especially if it passes on some traditional family favorites," Barbara shared with us.
"These are a fun stocking stuffer and I love that they become fingerless so it's easy to use your phone," Barbara shared. "They're practical, but also pretty with the jeweled touch."
"You can never have enough makeup!" Barbara exclaimed. "My favorite line is Armani Beauty, because all of the products are so luxe."
"Maybe I'm a little biased, but it is the perfect bag for any outfit," Barbara shared. "It's a little rock & roll, but still elegant."
"No one will say no to some sexy lingerie," Barbara dished. "The Dream Angels Unlined Uplift Balconette Bra is my recent favorite. It adds a little bit of sexy to your holiday party outfits."
"If you can't take someone abroad, you can bring the country to them," Barbara suggested. "Put together a basket of all different kind of sweets and liquors from either one specific country or all over the world."
