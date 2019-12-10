Cardi B had the right to remain silent...

Which is why she let her fashion do all the talking during a recent court appearance.

The "Press" rapper certainly made a dramatic entrance at the Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon when she showed up wearing a larger-than-life coat that featured an explosion of feathers, a colossal train and towering hood.

And while her stylish piece was certainly a conversation starter, the 27-year-old star kept the rest of her ensemble simple, classic and chic. She paired her outerwear with a tailored white button-down, black pants, a matching tie and pumps.

Her glam was also on-point for her court appearance, especially since she rocked her signature long stiletto nails that were painted a light green. However, instead of wearing colorful makeup, she opted for a barely-there look.

According to Cardi's attorney, Jeff Kern, today's court appearance was a "routine calendar call."