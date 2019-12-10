by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., 10 Dec. 2019 2:19 PM
She's staying strong.
Lauren London is turning her pain into a movement and continuing what Nipsey Hussle started. The actress, who lost the father of her children in late March after he was shot and killed at the age of 33-years-old, is now working with Puma to launch a new campaign called "Forever Strong."
The company launched the campaign with a touching video showcasing the star as she wanders through the streets of L.A., the city Nipsey famously focused much of his outreach during his life. "The pain is a light. Pain is insight," she says in a touching voice-over. "The body hurts but the spirit grows."
"Lauren London is proud to join forces with Puma to support her on this next chapter of her journey," reads a statement in the video's bio. "This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside Puma. Forever Stronger."
Lauren also shared her thoughts on her Instagram. She posted a picture wearing a bright red hoodie with the backdrop of L.A. in clear view. "To the Most High," she captioned the picture. "I Give Thee."
Lauren and many other celebrities have been outspoken about Nipsey's death and the affect it had on the Los Angeles community as a whole. Although he's gone, his influence is far from forgotten. In June the artist was posthumously awarded the Humanitarian Award at the 2019 BET Awards.
"As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader," Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET, said in a statement at the time of the announcement. "His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change."
He was also nominated for 3 Grammys for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The musician was nominated for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song.
Keep staying strong, Lauren.
