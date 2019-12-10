William Shatner Files for Divorce From His Wife of 18 Years

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., 10 Dec. 2019 1:41 PM

William Shatner, Elizabeth Shatner

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

William Shatner has decided he wants to live life as a single man.

On Tuesday, E! News learned that the 88-year-old actor filed for divorce from his wife, Elizabeth Shatner, after nearly 18 years of marriage. According to his divorce docs, which were obtained by E! News, the Star Trek actor cited "irreconcilable differences."

The longtime pair tied the knot in Feb. 13 2001—it marked William's fourth marriage and Elizabeth's second.

The duo's divorce should be "quick and not complicated," according to a source, who confirms to E! News that they signed a prenup. Additionally, TMZ reports because there's a prenup in place, neither William or Elizabeth will receive spousal support from each other.

The divorce docs also state that both parties "waive spousal support."

And while the Star Trek star's divorce is making headlines right now, it looks like things between the pair were rocky earlier in the year.

According to his divorce docs, he listed his and Elizabeth's separation date on Feb. 1, 2019.

As mentioned, the Boston Legal actor was previously married to Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty and Gloria Rand. The Hollywood star had three daughters with Rand: Leslie Carol Shatner, Lisabeth Shatner and Melanie Shatner.

Elizabeth was previously married to Michael Glenn Martin.

At this time, the acclaimed horse trainer and Emmy winner have yet to publicly address their divorce.

Hopefully, the former pair will get to ring in the new year (and new decade) with a fresh start.

