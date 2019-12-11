Grace Coddington’s Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Wed., 11 Dec. 2019 3:30 AM

Grace Coddington

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

You don't become the creative director of Vogue without being a visionary. And even though she's long since moved on from that role, Grace Coddington's impact continues to be felt through the iconic fashion magazine. Lucky for us, she's continued to spread the wealth of her wisdom and taste—this time, in Nordstrom's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide.

Also an author and illustrator Coddington has curated a selection that's as unique and stylish as she is. Ranging from scents to silk pajamas to a book she had a hand in creating, her gift selections are quirky, tasteful, and utterly timeless—exactly the kinds of things you'd like to give someone when you want to make an impact.

Check out our favorite picks below!

GingerNutz Takes Paris: An Orangutan Conquers Fashion

"I worked on these books with my friend Michael Roberts—GingerNutz is, in fact, me. I'm sure you can see it."

Grace's Nordstrom Gift Guide
$28 Nordstrom
Caran d'Ache Set of 160 Pablo and Supracolor Pencils

"I couldn't live without them. They come in several sizes—I have the largest with every possible color. I use them for all my drawings."

Grace's Nordstrom Gift Guide
$725 Nordstrom
Olatz Silk Pajamas

"A luxurious way to sleep and they can be worn anytime, including to a black-tie event—I do!"

Grace's Nordstrom Gift Guide
$600 Nordstrom
Rimowa Original Cabin Plus 22-Inch Packing Case

"Super practical and hardwearing."

Grace's Nordstrom Gift Guide
$1140 Nordstrom
Comme des Garcons Grace by Grace Coddington Eau de Toilette

"I partnered with my friend Gabe Doppelt in collaboration with Comme des Carcons for this perfume; it has a base of roses. The bottle, which is cat-shaped, was designed together with Fabien Baron."

Grace's Nordstrom Gift Guide
$145 Nordstrom

Don't miss the rest of Grace Coddington's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide, and make sure you visit E!'s Holiday Gift Guide, too!

