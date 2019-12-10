There's nothing stronger than a mother-daughter's bond.

Ever since Mackenzie McKee and Angie Douthit first appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, fans knew that that the pair had a very special relationship.

It only grew as Mackenzie landed on Teen Mom 3 and most recently Teen Mom OG. As she documented her life in front of MTV cameras, however, the proud mom couldn't help but open up about her own mother's health struggles.

And unfortunately, Angie's long battle with brain cancer came to an end this week.

"Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she one. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact," Mackenzie shared on Instagram early Tuesday morning. "Your entire life you never waisted a chance to let the world know Gods love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with, ‘It's not me, it's God.'"