Game of Thrones was the show of 2019. There's no getting around that. But was it the show of 2019 for the right reasons? The HBO fantasy drama's final season left fans divided. There were think pieces. There was a petition from fans to have the show redone without creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss involved. None of that bothered Peter Dinklage.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Dinklage, who is currently starring in Cyrano, said he didn't follow fan response to the final season of the Emmy-winning series.

"Well, everybody's always going to have an opinion, and that means an ownership. It's like breaking up with somebody. They get upset. I can't speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn't want it to end, so a lot of people got angry. I feel like what [the showrunners] Dave [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] did was extraordinary," Dinklage said.