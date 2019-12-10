Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. Yep, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen got a big renewal.

Announced by Frances Berwick, president of lifestyle networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, Watch What Happens Live, the Emmy-nominated late-night chat show, will be on the air at least through 2021.

"I keep waiting to stop having fun—or run out of guests, stories or booze; but the party rolls on and I couldn't be more excited!" Cohen, who also serves as executive producer, said in a statement.

Watch What Happens Live, the only live show in late-night television for the last 10 years, continues to attract A-list talent and illicit all sorts of viral moments thanks to games like "Pleading the Fifth" and "Opening the Vault," the shotski and surprise guests.