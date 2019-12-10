Date night!

On Monday, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green stepped out for an important cause. The longtime couple and humanitarians attended PUBG MOBILE's Fight4TheAmazon Event at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, marking their first red carpet together in five years. As co-hosts of the event, the duo helped raise awareness for the campaign's Amazon Rainforest restoration efforts. Together with the charity Global Green, Fight4TheAmazon will help repair the damage caused by this summer's devastating fires by planting thousands of trees.

Dressed in a silky, lingerie-inspired slip dress with lace detailing, Megan stunned as she and her hubby, who was wearing a sleek black suit, posed for pictures.

Prior to the event, Megan showed her support for the social media campaign on Instagram. She teamed up with #Fight4TheAmazon and Omaze to help raise money for the cause. "The best part is, every donation benefits a world-renowned nonprofit, Global Green, through PUBG MOBILE's Fight4TheAmazon campaign," she said in the campaign video.