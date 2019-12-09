Here's Where You Can Get These Cult K-Beauty Brands In Singapore

If you're a K-beauty aficionado, then there's a new player in town for you to check out!
The AMORE Store x Lazada has finally launched in Singapore, bringing the best of K-beauty to our shores. While most may be familiar with several names in the store — Sulwhasoo, Innisfree, Laniege, to name a few — what's exciting about the physical store at Funan is that cult beauty brands the likes of Hanyul and IOPE will finally be available here as well.
In a first for the brand, online retailer Lazada has partnered with K-beauty conglomerate Amorepacific to bring customers a seamless shopping experience with this online-to-offline store.
"We are proud to be the platform of choice for top retail brands, and are pleased to partner Amorepacific on this first-of-its-kind project to jointly develop our New Retail capabilities together," said James Chang, CEO of Lazada Singapore.
The store is a virtual playground for K-beauty fans, and features 11 brands from Amorepacific's stable: Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Etude House, Innisfree and Ryo; and six new-to-market brands such as ESPOIR, IOPE, Hanyul, Easy Peasy, Bro&tips and Rarekind.
What's more, Korean makeup artists will also be invited to the store to hold exclusive beauty workshops to showcase the latest K-beauty trends, and new technology from Seoul will be brought into the store to help customers better understand their skin and its needs.
There's a catch though: In the store, products can be tested, but purchasing the items will require customers to scan a barcode and shopping the product online at Lazada. Customers will then be able to bring home their purchases on the spot (depending on the stock in store), arrange for an in-store pickup, or have their purchases delivered to a chosen address.
So if you're looking for a dose of that Korean beauty magic, head over to the AMORE Store x Lazada shop at Funan, #02-13, or if you prefer, shop the products online.