Here's Where You Can Get These Cult K-Beauty Brands In Singapore

If you're a K-beauty aficionado, then there's a new player in town for you to check out!

The AMORE Store x Lazada has finally launched in Singapore, bringing the best of K-beauty to our shores. While most may be familiar with several names in the store — Sulwhasoo, Innisfree, Laniege, to name a few — what's exciting about the physical store at Funan is that cult beauty brands the likes of Hanyul and IOPE will finally be available here as well.

In a first for the brand, online retailer Lazada has partnered with K-beauty conglomerate Amorepacific to bring customers a seamless shopping experience with this online-to-offline store.

"We are proud to be the platform of choice for top retail brands, and are pleased to partner Amorepacific on this first-of-its-kind project to jointly develop our New Retail capabilities together," said James Chang, CEO of Lazada Singapore.