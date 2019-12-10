11 Holiday Gifts From Ethical Brands

by Carly Milne | Tue., 10 Dec. 2019 4:30 AM
Now more than ever before, people are looking more closely at the companies they buy from. Voting with your dollar is real, and it's pushing the retail industry to make big changes.
If you're looking for ethical brands that go the extra mile while offering awesome home textiles, workout gear, high fashion and more to help you round out your gifting, look no further than this list. We've rounded up a handful of our favorites, sharing why we love them, and the products we love most.
Ready to cast your vote in support of some next-level, do-good brands? Here we go!
Not only is everything Girlfriend Collective makes crafted from recycled plastic bottles and old fishing nets (somehow resulting in buttery soft fabric), but they have personal relationships with their factories, offer wildly diverse and inclusive product campaigns, and their sizing goes up to 6XL. They give back to a variety of charities, too! We love these bike shorts for a good outdoor sweat session.
Organic cotton? Yes please—especially when it comes in the form of this luxe bedding set, which is also Fair Trade certified, sweat-shop free, and child-labor free. Plus, when you order, you have the option to pay a little extra to help offset your carbon footprint as a result of shipping.
This super soft and stylish sweatshirt is some of the best Alternative Apparel has to offer, made with organic and recycled materials. But the company doesn't stop there. Their mailers are oxo-biodegradable, their factories are WRAP-certified and adhere to Fair Labor Association guidelines, and in addition to organic and recycled materials, they use low-impact dyes and water-conserving washes.
You'd be forgiven for not knowing where to start at Everlane—everything they make is just that good! And they're well-known for their "damn good denim," like this Cheeky Bootcut Jean. But they're also known for being incredibly transparent about their partnerships with ethical factories, how they source their materials, and sharing the actual cost of what it takes to make your jeans, sweaters, T-shirts and more.
Amour Vert has a mantra: buy a tee, we plant a tree. But their offerings go beyond t-shirts—they also have silk skirts, denim, goods for guys, and this gorgeous sweater made of 100% merino wool. Everything is made in limited quantities using sustainable materials, 97% of which is made in California. They also have direct relationships with factory workers, and pack your shipment using recyclable and compostable materials.
Reformation likes to say the No. 1 most sustainable option is going naked, and they're No. 2. That's because they rely on sustainable and deadstocked fabric to make their gorgeous clothes, like this chic Valentin Dress with its dramatic side slit. Plus, they invest in their employees, ensure their retail stores are green business certified, aim for as much local manufacturing as possible, and offset their carbon footprint when they can't, among other eco-friendly innovations.
Want leather goods without the leather? Matt and Nat is the answer. Everything they offer—from their shoes, to their weekender bags, to their backpacks, to their satchels like the super stylish Kintla in Cosmo—is animal-free. Plus, they also use recycled nylons, cardboard, rubber and cork, and their linings are made of recycled bottles. They're also transparent about their factory relationships.
Jewelry, or work of art? How about both? Each Melissa Joy Manning piece is handmade to order using a zero-waste design process, recycled materials, and sustainably-sourced stones. As if that's not enough, her production studio is certified Green by the State of California. We're in love with this necklace, featuring a teardrop-shaped opal hanging from a 16 to 18-inch adjustable chain. What better way to embrace Classic Blue, Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year?
This B-Corporation Certified, direct-to-consumer brand makes shoes and accessories, most of it made in their own factory in Trujillo, Peru. And every purchase provides living wages and combats climate change through partnerships with Soles4Souls and Ecosphere. Help the movement by picking up a pair of these stylish booties with a back zip.
Instagram favorite Outdoor Voices has probably caught your eye before. It's hard to ignore their gorgeously bold workout gear, like these TechSweat 7/8 Zoom Leggings in what they call Raspberry, Scarlet and Mustang. But there's more to OV than style—they're committed to sustainability in fabrics, using recycled packaging, implementing environmental consciousness across the company, and finding new ways to go the extra eco-mile.
Another Corporation B company, Athleta believes in empowering women and girls, and committing to a more sustainable future. In 2019, 60% of their materials are made with sustainable fibers, 4% of products are made using water-saving techniques, and 70% of their waste from shipping packaging has been diverted from landfills. Support their mission by nabbing this otherworldly down jacket, sure to keep you warm—even though it's lightweight.
