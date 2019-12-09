Cassie Gives Birth to Her First Child With Alex Fine

Mike Miller
Mon., 9 Dec. 2019
Congratulations to Cassie!
The "Me & You" singer has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Alex Fine, TMZ reports. Mom and dad named their newborn Frankie Fine.
According to the outlet, baby Frankie was born in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 6 and weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz.
The couple's birth announcement comes about five months after they revealed their pregnancy news to the world. "We couldn't be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives," Cassie and Alex told E! News in a joint statement in June. "We are so blessed."
Alex, a competitive bull rider and celebrity trainer, posted a letter to his daughter prior to her arrival, writing that he'll show his baby girl "the greatest love and affection now and forever."
"I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable," he continued. "I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan."
In August, two months after their pregnancy announcement, the couple revealed that they're engaged.
"My favorite day ever!" the model and songstress wrote on Instagram. "#MrsFine 8.24"
Alex also post a photo of their engagement moment on Instagram, captioning the post, "This moment will always be so special to me. I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!"
A month after announcing their engagement, Cassie and Alex got married in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, Calif.
"At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride!" Cassie shared with HATCH Collection's HATCHLAND blog. "I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding! However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breastfeeding), I realized what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding."
She added, "In the end, we had a beautiful intimate ceremony on a bluff overlooking Malibu during sunset. Everything was perfect."
Congrats once again to Cassie and Alex on their growing family!
E! News has reached out to Cassie's rep for comment.
