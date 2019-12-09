by Jess Cohen | Mon., 9 Dec. 2019 12:26 PM
An investigation has been launched into the death of beloved rapper Juice Wrld.
The Chicago-based artist passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the age of 21, E! News confirmed over the weekend. According to reports, Juice—née Jarad Anthony Higgins—suffered a seizure after a flight from California to Chicago on Sunday morning.
A Cook County Medical Examiner's office spokesperson told E! News that the "Bandit" rapper was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center at 3:14 a.m.
"Shortly after arriving to Chicago, he suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him," a Chicago Police Department spokesperson shared with E! News. "There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information. Currently we are awaiting the Cook County medical examiner on the cause and manner of death."
Amid reports involving the rapper's death, ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (ICE) tells E! News they're unable to provide comment at this time as this matter is under investigation.
"The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death for 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins," the medical examiner's office tells E! News. "Additional studies include cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology."
The cause and manner of death are pending at this time.
On Monday, Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for Chicago Police Department, shared details about circumstances surrounding Juice's death, via NBC News.
According to Guglielmi, police and federal agents had been waiting inside the Atlantic Aviation hangar for Juice's flight to arrive from Los Angeles at 1:30am Sunday morning, following suspicions the musician was in possession of contraband.
Juice and his entourage were intercepted by the police department and FBI officials as they entered the lobby of the hangar. Chicago police say they were notified by federal agents while the plane was in the air that "weapons and narcotics" were suspected to be on board. A search of luggage aboard the jet yielded 41 "vacuum-sealed" bags - or 70 pounds - of marijuana and six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup.
Investigators also confirmed that two 9mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets were also found.
Passenger Henry Dean, 27 of Chicago, declared to police he was carrying the two pistols in addition to the high-capacity magazine. The third gun, believed to be passenger Christopher Long's, 36 of California, was found in a camera case along with personal items of his, though he denied ownership of the weapon.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Stronach Group
Officers say that it was at this time that Juice began convulsing. An agent is then said to have administered Higgins two doses of Narcan. Police said that Juice eventually woke up but was incoherent and bleeding from the mouth. The rapper had been with around 10 or 12 people at the time of the fatal seizure, including his girlfriend Ally Lotti and his two security guards, Henry Dean and Christopher Long.
Police asked Lotti if he had any known medical issues or had taken any drugs. Lotti told police her boyfriend didn't suffer from any medical ailments but that he regularly takes Percocet and "has a drug problem."
Christopher Long was arrested at the airport on charges of one (1) misdemeanor count – UUW – Weapon – Carry/Possess Firearm/1st. Henry Dean was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of Carry Concealed Firearm/Airport. One count of High Capacity Magazine and Metal Piercing Bullets – Sale/Possession.
No drug charges have yet been filed against any of the people on board the flight. The marijuana and codeine was found in suitcases that didn't have name tags on them and an investigation remains ongoing. This investigation will remain a Chicago case, not federal.
Twitter / Ellie Goulding
Since news of his death broke on Sunday, stars have been taking to social media to pay tribute to their fellow artist.
"I can't believe it... you were such a sweet soul," Ellie Goulding, who worked on "Hate Me" with Juice, tweeted. "I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice."
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
"God bless him," Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter. "A young legend."
After hearing about Juice's death, Drake took to Instagram to tell his followers, "I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short."
As more details about Juice's death are emerging, many fans have noted that the rapper referenced dying young in his 2018 song "Legends."
"What's the 27 club? / We ain't making it past 21," Juice raps in the song. "I been going through paranoia / So I always gotta keep a gun / Damn, that's the world we live in now / Yeah, hold on, just hear me out."
Our thoughts are with the rapper's loved ones during this difficult time.
