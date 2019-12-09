by Mike Vulpo | Mon., 9 Dec. 2019 12:25 PM
Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum is focusing on her blessings over her burdens.
Over the weekend, Bachelor Nation was surprised to learn about J.P. Rosenbaum's health struggles. According to his social media, the former Bachelorette contestant was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.
Two days after learning about the condition, J.P.'s wife is sharing gratitude for all the support her family has received.
"Cherish all that you have every, single day," she wrote on Instagram with a family photo. "Thank you to everyone for prayers, helping with the kids and offering all your love and support. We are blessed to have amazing family and friends. Love you all and grateful to have so much good in our lives."
That good was seen in the comments section as many members from the Bachelor franchise shared heartfelt messages.
"We will be thinking of you guys. If there's absolutely anything we can do—no matter how big or small—please let us know! Love you guys," Ali Fedotowsky shared online. Deanna Pappas added, "Praying for you guys and for a speedy recovery & for JP to respond well to the treatment. Stephen's little sister went through this about 5 years ago. It's no small thing. Praying for all of you during this time."
Jason Tartick also wrote, "Sending all my thoughts and positive energy to JP and the Rosenbaum family. We are thinking about you guys often."
For those who may not know, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder in which a person's immune system can cause damage to the nerves, weaken the muscles and sometimes cause paralysis.
According to Ashley, her husband was diagnosed on Saturday and already in treatment. "It may be a long road to full recovery, but we are so grateful to everyone that has helped us get to a speedy diagnosis and treatment," she wrote on Instagram Stories.
Fans were first introduced to Ashley and J.P.'s love story during season 7 of The Bachelorette. A televised wedding occurred in 2012 and they have since welcomed two children.
As for what's to come, J.P. is remaining positive that doctors diagnosed him early on so he can be on the road to recovery soon.
"Next steps are figure out if I plateaued, which I think I have on my symptoms. There's lots of physical therapy in [my future]," he shared on Instagram Stories. "Hopefully, I'm fortunate where I caught it early enough to start a treatment early enough where we can start recovery."
J.P. added, "I do want to thank everybody who has reached out to me in the past six hours to offer advice, guidance, support, love. It's super heartwarming...It's just really nice so thank you from the bottom of my heart. I've come this far. I'll certainly keep people posted."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?