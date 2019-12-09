Tulloch is a new parent herself (she was pregnant while filming last year's crossover), and told us it doesn't matter if you're literally Superman, a baby's still a baby.

"It doesn't matter how big of a superhero you are, like, when a baby's crying, you don't necessarily know how to make the baby stop crying," she told us, adding that watching Tyler Hoechlin be a dad is particularly fun. "It's really cute and Tyler was just so darling with the baby."

Becoming parents has changed Clark and Lois a bit, since now they've got a new priority beyond saving the whole world.

"They need to put their child first now. It's not about Clark always saving Lois. Both of them are really fixated on protecting their new child," she told us, and having the baby on set also changed some things. "The baby actually I think adds a lot of both lightheartedness to certain scenes, because babies are unpredictable. They don't speak English yet, and they just are going to do what they're going to do. And then also a certain level of gravity, because everybody wants to save a baby, you know?"