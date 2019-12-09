Even super babies have trouble staying quiet during important meetings.
E! News has a first look at what we might actually call our favorite scene in tonight's episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths, where the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) is holding an important meeting of the heroes, who are all mourning the loss of Oliver Queen after his death in part one...only the speech keeps getting interrupted by the cries of baby Jonathan, the son of Clark Kent/Kal El/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch).
It brings a bit of levity to what was a very somber moment as the baby gets passed along the line until he lands in some rather surprising hands and actually seems content to stay there. You can bet that his new babysitter will have a very good time entertaining both Baby Jonathan and us all episode long.
Tulloch is a new parent herself (she was pregnant while filming last year's crossover), and told us it doesn't matter if you're literally Superman, a baby's still a baby.
"It doesn't matter how big of a superhero you are, like, when a baby's crying, you don't necessarily know how to make the baby stop crying," she told us, adding that watching Tyler Hoechlin be a dad is particularly fun. "It's really cute and Tyler was just so darling with the baby."
Becoming parents has changed Clark and Lois a bit, since now they've got a new priority beyond saving the whole world.
"They need to put their child first now. It's not about Clark always saving Lois. Both of them are really fixated on protecting their new child," she told us, and having the baby on set also changed some things. "The baby actually I think adds a lot of both lightheartedness to certain scenes, because babies are unpredictable. They don't speak English yet, and they just are going to do what they're going to do. And then also a certain level of gravity, because everybody wants to save a baby, you know?"
Last night's episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths saw Lois on a hunt for her son (who had been sent off in a pod and landed on Earth-16) and devastation this franchise hasn't often seen before. Earth-38, the home of Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and everyone she knows, was destroyed, while a few billion people were saved via spaceships that took them to Earth-1.
Part of the reason so many people were saved was because of the sacrifice of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), who died fending off an army sent by the Anti-Monitor.
Tonight, while Oliver's family and friends try to find time to mourn their loss, there are several trips to go on as more heroes are needed to help with the current very big problem. That includes the arrival of Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) from Legends of Tomorrow and several Supermen, as well as future Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy).
See below for some behind-the-scenes tidbits and a bit of scoop!
Part two, which is also technically an episode of Batwoman, airs tonight at 8 p.m. on The CW.