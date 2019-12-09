Who runs the world?! Girls!

Unfortunately, many are accusing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association of not getting the memo when it comes to the upcoming awards show. On Monday, the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced, and while there was the usual rumblings of snubs and honors, many were upset about the lack of female representation in the Best Director category.

Among the director nominees were, Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Many people were quick to express their dissappointment in the oversight, including Bombshell actress Charlize Theron who spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the upsetting announcement.

"It's tough. It's really, really tough," she shared about the lack of representation for female directors. "And I think it gets really frustrating when we we have to remember that women directors, especially, are just trying to get their numbers up. They represent 10% of our directors in the industry, and when you have a good year like we had this year with such great work, it is incredibly frustrating."