Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lopez!

The 50-year-old actress has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award. The star is a contender in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category for her role as Ramona in Hustlers.

After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the 2020 nominees, Lopez took to Instagram to celebrate the big news.

"Could not be prouder to be recognized by the HFPA," she wrote via the social network on Monday. "Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!!"

This wasn't the first time Lopez had been recognized by the HFPA. She was also in the running for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) in 1998 for her role in Selena. However, Helen Hunt won the award for her performance in As Good as It Gets.

"I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this incredible honor," Lopez said in a video after waking up to the news. "I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in Hustlers and I'll see you at the Globes!"