It's a crossover years in the making, and E! News is taking you behind the scenes with Arrow star LaMonica Garrett.

In the photos below, Garrett, who plays The Monitor and Anti-Monitor, a character originally from the comic books, gives viewers an inside look at The CW's epic superhero show crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Inspired by the comic book event of the same name, The CW's "Crisis" spans shows and is pulling in actors from across the DC Comics universe.

Obviously, if you haven't watched any episodes involved in the crossover, this is your last spoiler warning. And if you have watched, buckle up because the photos Garrett has snapped will make your TV-loving heart soar. An if you're just a causal fan, know this: The crossover spans shows and months, and will have a lasting impact across The CW's Arrowverse. What does that mean? Tune in to find out.