Inside Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's "Messy" Relationship

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 9 Dec. 2019 11:10 AM
Everything's not coming up roses for Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron.
While Bachelorette fans had been holding out hope for a romantic reunion between Hannah and Tyler, who was the runner-up on the ABC star's season, it appears things have taken a slightly different turn. As Bachelor Nation will know, Hannah asked out Tyler on the season finale of The Bachelorette, following her split from winner Jed Wyatt. Then, days after the season finale aired, Tyler was spotted leaving Hannah's house, sending fans of the couple into a frenzy.
However, in another twist of fate, Tyler was later photographed on a date with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who he went on to spend the summer with. After a whirlwind romance with Gigi, which came to an end in October, many fans believed Tyler would reunite with Hannah. However, it sounds like the former couple has officially moved on from their romantic relationship.
A source tells E! News, "It got messy once Tyler hung out with Hannah right after the finale, and then immediately started dating Gigi."
"Hannah was really upset about it," the insider continues. "Tyler didn't think it was fair since Hannah didn't even choose him in the first place."
According to the source, things between Hannah and Tyler became "awkward and tense" and were "even worse" when they ran into each other at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.
ABC/Ed Herrera
"They have had tension for months," the insider adds. "Tyler has moved on with that phase of his life."
Despite this, a second source tells E! News, "It's not that they are not friends or don't have any kind of relationship. He's very supportive of her and has actually reached out to her with well wishes. They're cordial and very respectful of each other, but they are still exes and it's hard."
"They have both moved on," the second insider adds. "Hannah is single in LA and having fun living her life."
To add more fuel to the feud rumors, Tyler appears to have deleted all of his photos of Hannah off of his Instagram account, including a heartfelt tribute post to his ex. Fans might remember, following Tyler's split with Gigi, the celebs unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, as of now, both Tyler and Hannah still follow each other on the social media platform.
Tyler has been most recently linked to Anastasia Karanikolaou, though a source has told E! News that the reality star "is not interested in dating Stassie."
