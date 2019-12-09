Camila Cabello's Latex and Lace Jumpsuit is Her Riskiest Yet

David Davis/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Here's living proof that Camila Cabello is a true fashionista.
On Sunday, the "Used To This" singer rocked a sexy ensemble for B96 Chicago's Jingle Bash concert. Donning an asymmetrical curve-hugging lace jumpsuit, Camila took the stage to deliver a medley of her hits. The outfit's latex detailing, which included chic gloves and thigh-high boots, helped the 22-year-old add a little edge to the look.
Before treating the audience to songs like "Señorita," the Cinderella star shared some steamy pictures of her look on Instagram, writing, "thank you @b96chicago for having me. Chicago, see you in September for the ROMANCE TOUR. "
She also shared a sweet moment with her father Alejandro Cabello, who she honored on her new album Romance with the touching song "First Man." Sharing an adorable picture with her dad, she wrote, "you don't even know how much it means to me now, that you were the first man that really loved me" - guys it melts my heart seeing you send me pictures of you and your dads because of first man."
Also on hand to spread holiday cheer was Camila's former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani. Like, Camila, the "Motivation" singer dressed to impress. She turned heads with a sequined white jumpsuit that featured tons of sexy cut-outs, giving us major Christina Aguilera "Dirrty" vibes in the process.
The girl group alums were part of an all-star roster that included Katy Perry NCT 127, Marshmello and more.
Since Camila's album release last week, we've been spending most of our time trying to decipher which lyrics are about her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Much to our dismay, the couple didn't collaborate on a new song together. But, Camila said that the "In My Blood" singer left his mark on the album in an even bigger way.
"The inspiration behind my album is really being in love," she told E! News exclusively back in November. "It's called Romance. It's all stories about my life past couple of years and the chaos that ensues when you fall in love."
So, is another Camilla-Shawn collab in the works? According to the "Liar" singer, they're already collaborating—kind of. "We collaborate on life," Camila continued. "So, we'll see in music."