It was a very good morning for these stars.
Bright and early Monday, Tinseltown officially kicked off another award season with the highly anticipated 2020 Golden Globe nominations. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson did the honors of announcing the star-studded list of contenders for the upcoming ceremony. That esteemed list includes A-list stars like Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swiftand Eddie Murphy, who got to begin their days on an exciting note as 2020 Golden Globe nominees. While some, like Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt, are ending the year with a special career first, screen veterans like Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren are adding yet another nomination to their impressive resumes.
Needless to say, it was an unforgettable moment for many famous names in Hollywood and, as to be expected, they had much to say on this very special day. As Kirsten Dunst perfectly summarized, "Best 5AM news ever!!!!"
Not to fret, E! News rounded up all of the 2020 nominees' reactions in the gallery below. Just keep scrolling! And, don't forget to tune in to the main event on Jan. 5 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Netflix
Scarlett Johansson
"Making Marriage Story with Noah Baumbach and our incredible cast was one of the highlights of my career. This morning's nomination by the HFPA is a beautiful way to celebrate the work we did together."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for HFA
Bong Joon-ho
"My WhatsApp is very busy today with the news about Parasite! I am so honored by the three nominations and thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing our film. This couldn't be possible without the excellent work by and wonderful collaboration with my actors, department heads and crew."
Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Kathy Bates
"Thank you HFPA for the recognition, I am so proud of this film and it was an honor to work with Mr. Eastwood on telling this important story along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko. I hope our film brings justice and peace to Richard and Bobi Jewell in telling their truth and honoring his heroism."
Jennifer Clasen/HBO
Nicole Kidman
"Headed to the set of The Prom for the first day of shooting. About to see Meryl [Streep] and can't wait to give her a big hug! Thanks to the HFPA for everything you have done for Big Little Lies season 2 and its subject matter. It means the world to all of us."
YouTube
Taylor Swift
"I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe - it's so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I've ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA. I ended up spending many days on set watching the other performers do their scenes. Watching the character Victoria, played by @frankiegoestohayward inspired me so much and Beautiful Ghosts was the result. Congrats to my co-writer and buddy 4 life Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is just purrfect."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sacha Baron Cohen
"A heartfelt thank you to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour. I have long wanted to move away from comedy and do something uncommercial, not reliant on jokes, that few people would see - which I achieved with the The Brothers Grimsby. I am hugely proud of The Spy and thrilled that it has been seen and embraced by audiences around the globe. I share this recognition with Eli Cohen's family and everyone who worked on The Spy. I'd also like to express my thanks to the brilliant team at Netflix and to our visionary writer/director Gidi Raff."
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kirsten Dunst
"I am so honored to be nominated along with the other incredible actresses in our category. Best 5AM news ever!!!!"
YouTube
Emma Thompson
"I am thrilled beyond measure to have been nominated for one of my favourite roles ever - I owe so much to Nisha Ganatra and EVERYTHING to the one and only Mindy Kaling!"
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Helen Mirren
"I'm absolutely thrilled. I'm sure Catherine herself would have been thrilled. I hope it encourages more women in life to seek positions of power."
NETFLIX
Ben Platt
"I am beyond excited and honored to be nominated for my first ever Golden Globe along with our series! Everyone in our Politician family has worked so hard on our show and done so with such love, so I'm very grateful that the HFPA has recognized us and I'm proud of my extraordinary ensemble. Congratulations to all the other very deserving nominees (especially my best friend Beanie Feldstein)!!"