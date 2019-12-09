And just like that, the Golden Globes gets it so right—and so wrong. Yes, it's that time of year again—awards season is here. The 2020 Golden Globes nominations were announced live by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson on Monday, Dec. 9 and like every year, there was a healthy dose of pleasant surprises, annoying snubs and the shoe-ins. Looking at you, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and Fleabag star, creator and writer Phoebe Waller Bridge.

To qualify for the Golden Globes, shows had to have come out in the year 2019. Do you know how many shows aired in the year 2019? That's a serious question because it feels like 3,927 shows have come and gone across broadcast, cable and streaming. Of course there are going to be snubs. But no Schitt's Creek? Come on.