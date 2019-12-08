The grass is always greener.

Out of all the celebrities to hit the scene this year, it's clear that Lil Nas X was the 2019 star. From his chart-topping "Old Town Road" single to slaying the red carpet at nearly every event to taking home a plethora of awards, the 20-year-old singer was living his best life.

However, on Sunday, the "Rodeo" rapper reflected over his past year and shared a refreshingly honest message about fame and the ugly side to it.

"i usually deal with my sad times in private because i don't like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me," he began his Twitter post. "this year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. when u get to that hotel room and it's just you, you do a lot of thinking. small things become so BIG."

"i like to pretend hate and s--t don't get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me," he continued in a separate caption.