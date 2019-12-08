If you thought you couldn't wear thigh-high boots and a long dress, think again.

The Harry Potter alum,Emma Watson, has been dominating the red carpet for as long as we can remember and last night at the Little Women red carpet premiere, was no exception.

The 29-year-old actress stepped out in an elegant Balenciaga gown at last night's Little Women premiere at the Musem of Modern Art in New York. Her neo-gothic fashion look was fit to be immortalized at the museum itself.

Wearing a long black silk gown with ruffle trim at the chest, Watson's dress wasn't the only thing that caught our eye but rather her choice to tug the hem of the dress into one of her knee-high velvet boots. Now that's a trend we can get on board with.

The Little Women actress, who's set to play Meg March, wore her hair in an updo and donned a bold wine lip color with rosy hues on her cheeks and eyes.