15,362,714.

Jennifer Aniston's first Instagram post has amassed 15,362,714 likes (as of this writing) since she became one of the platform's newest—and most famous—members less than two months ago. There was such instant frenzy over her inaugural post—a simple selfie of her smiling with her Friends co-stars—that it overwhelmed even the site.

As Instagram told E! News at the time, they were "aware that some people are having issues following Jen's profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly."

"I swear I didn't mean to break it," Aniston's second post read, cleverly featuring a clip of her Morning Show character hurling her phone into a drawer. "Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome."

Just like that, the beloved actress was reborn a social media star in the increasingly vast digital universe, where Hollywood has become a massive planet.