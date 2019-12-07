Hannah Brown is already feeling that holiday cheer.

The former Bachelorette star and recent Dancing With the Stars winner can already smell Christmas morning. The reality TV personality is pretty much counting down the days until Dec. 25, when she'll be back in her home state of Alabama to celebrate the holidays with her nearest and dearest.

"I'm just excited to go back home," Brown reveals to E! News at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM 2019 Jingle Ball. "We always have a pickle, where you have to find the pickle on the tree. My mom's really into Christmas ornaments and our tree's lavish and beautiful. You find the pickle on Christmas day, it's a whole thing. It's a pickle ornament."

Along with The Bachelorette alum's fun and festive tradition, she explains her family also enjoys another classic ritual.

"We still have Santa," she reveals. "Santa still comes to my house, you know, if you believe, you will receive. Waking up on Christmas morning and seeing what Santa brought, we still do that... and it's so fun."