The father of the year award goes to... Channing Tatum.

On Friday, the 39-year-old actor enjoyed a fun and fantastical night out with his six-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum. The two spent quality time together at the Frozen on Broadway show, and it appeared Tatum's little nugget had the most magical experience ever.

"Ok frozen the musical = seriously magical," the Logan Lucky star shared on Instagram, alongside several photos of his baby girl having a ball. "The entire cast is so talented it's kind of unreal. I have no words."

In the collage of photos uploaded to social media, Channing's daughter can be seen holding up an Elsa doll and adorably dressed up in a matching costume. The six-year-old was also seen holding a lavish gold "coronation orb," which the actor joked she was attached to the entire night.

"Sleeping sitting up," the proud dad quipped on his Instagram Stories. "Not letting go of that coronation orb tho."